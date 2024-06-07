The Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments Summit returns to Amsterdam on the 17th and 18th September. The 2024 edition will see Informa Tech and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum join forces to deliver the world’s largest event dedicated to Direct Carrier Billing and Mobile Payments.
Representatives from Mobile Network Operators throughout the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will meet to share knowledge, showcase regional successes and tackle the challenges surrounding DCB and Mobile Payments in more than twenty markets. Payment service providers will provide invaluable localised insights while top-tier merchants will showcase exciting new products ranging from AR/VR gaming to streaming and education services. Additional topics covering payment- and cyber security, regulation, digital marketing and sustainable development means GCB&MPS is the meeting place for Mobile Network Operators looking to establish, grow or showcase their Carrier Billing- and Payments offering.
With limited attendance passes available for this new-and-exclusive event format
Highlights of Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments 2023
Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments 2023. Watch the highlights video to get a taste of what the mobile payment ecosystem got up to in Amsterdam. The 2023 iteration of the legacy summit redefined the mobile payments landscape, by bringing together industry leaders – operators, e-wallets mobile payment providers, streaming service providers and merchants to analyse the entire mobile payments universe, predict its future, and unlock its untapped potential.
Why Attend?
As consumers become more reliant on their mobile devices for various transactions, including purchases of digital goods, subscriptions, and in-app payments, there is a need for secure and user-friendly payment options. Carrier billing, which allows users to charge purchases to their mobile phone bills or prepaid balances, presents an attractive alternative to traditional payment methods like credit cards.
However, the market is still evolving, and there are various challenges and opportunities that need to be addressed (e. g. regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, user experience optimization, market expansion, synergies with emerging technologies). GCB&MPS brings together more than 180 industry professionals to share knowledge, lessons and insights needed to navigate and thrive in this exciting market.
For Mobile Network Operators
Revenue Generation
MNOs can benefit from understanding the opportunities and challenges in both carrier billing and e-wallets. By incorporating carrier billing, MNOs can offer their subscribers a seamless payment method, increasing the likelihood of purchases and generating revenue from digital goods, services, and subscriptions. Additionally, exploring e-wallets allows MNOs to diversify their revenue streams by providing their customers with alternative payment options beyond carrier billing, catering to different user preferences.
User engagement and retention
Carrier billing and e-wallets contribute to improved user engagement and retention for MNOs. By offering convenient and user-friendly payment options, MNOs can enhance the overall customer experience, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Attendees at the event can gain insights into best practices, case studies, and success stories that demonstrate how carrier billing and e-wallets have positively impacted user engagement and retention for MNOs in various markets.
Partnerships and collaboration
The event provides MNOs with opportunities to network and form partnerships with payment service providers, technology vendors, and other stakeholders in the carrier billing and e-wallet space. Collaborations with e-wallet providers can allow MNOs to integrate their services into popular digital wallets, expanding their reach and potential user base. Partnerships can also foster innovation and enable MNOs to stay at the forefront of the mobile payments industry.
Industry insights and trends
The event offers MNOs valuable insights into the latest industry trends, market dynamics, and consumer preferences related to carrier billing and e-wallets. By staying informed about industry developments, MNOs can adapt their strategies, optimize their offerings, and seize emerging opportunities. Understanding the intersection between carrier billing and e-wallets allows MNOs to align their business objectives with the evolving needs of their customers and the wider mobile payments ecosystem.
Overall, the combined focus on carrier billing and e-wallets at the event empowers MNOs with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to drive revenue growth, enhance user engagement, and establish strategic partnerships.
By leveraging these insights, MNOs can position themselves as key players in the mobile payments landscape and effectively navigate the evolving digital economy.
Speakers
Alexis Bartelds is CEO of Sam Media and has over 25 years’ experience in the telecoms industry. His passion for innovation drives Sam Media’s focus on premium content, transparent intuitive marketing, fully controlled in house media buy and data science. Sam Media is proud to be a leader in VR and AR services and recently launched its new flagship product SingSpace, a virtual karaoke service, in cooperation with Stingray.
Alexis enjoys an offline outdoor lifestyle, being a fervent skier, surfer and mountain biker and is at his happiest sharing the Sam Media vision over a barbeque.
James is serving his third (3rd) term as Chairman of the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of South Africa (WASPA). His previous stints as Chairman were in 2017 and 2023. He has been a serving board member to the Association since 2013, and has held various roles within the ecosystem, they being:
- Chairman, 2017, 2023 & 2024
- Vice Chairman, 2018 & 2019
- Treasurer, 2021
- Communications Portfolio, 2013, 2014 & 2018
- Code of Conduct Portfolio, 2015, 2016 & 2022
- Telco Affairs Portfolio 2019, 2020 & 2021
WASPA was formed in 2004 as a self-regulatory body with a mandate to represent and regulate its voluntary members, which provide mobile-based Value Added Services (VAS), otherwise known as WASPs. Since its formation, Membership of this industry body with a recognised Code of Conduct has been made compulsory by all Mobile Network Operators in South Africa for all WASPs. Over and above the membership, WASPA also has a compliance department that checks advertising, and test services on a daily basis, working alongside leading compliance monitoring and security companies.
WASPA is also a prominent member of the International Audiotext Regulators Association.
Outside of the role James holds with WASPA, James has over 20 years’ experience in the telecoms/mobile digital industry working in fields covering TV, Casino’s, Sportsbook and for the past 12 years in the digital content OTT Sector. Prior to entering the telecoms arena, he held Commercial Marketing roles within the sporting sector, in both Formula 1 and Football fields. He currently holds the role of Chief Executive Africa & Middle East at Basebone and leads the commercial and business development operations of the group with his experience covering the European, African and Middle Eastern markets.
From 2015-2019 James served on the EMEA Board at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF)
As part of Omdia’s Consumer Platforms team, Guillermo Escofet covers mobile app ecosystems and the crossover between digital media services and telcos, including carrier billing and telco bundling/resale of OTT subscriptions.
Monetization and partnership strategies are key elements of his focus. He sizes and monitors consumer spend transacted via app stores; advertiser spend on in-app ads; media and other digital services revenue derived from bundling/resale deals struck with telcos; as well as the wider market for carrier-billed OTT products and services.
Guillermo has a long pedigree at Informa covering mobile media. Before joining the company, he worked as a business and current affairs journalist in Europe and Latin America. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Catalan.
Personal Information
- Nationality: Sierra Leonean
- Education: Chartered Accountant (ACCA) and MBA from Oxford Brookes University
- Languages: Krio and English
- Interest: Football (Arsenal Fan)
Interest: Football (Arsenal Fan)
A disciplined Finance Professional with over 20 years’ experience in both the Private and Public sectors at senior management level with sound knowledge in Banking, Digital Financial Services, Corporate Governance, Financial Management and Leadership.
Previous Roles: Regional Head of Retail Banking Finance, West Africa – Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria.
Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer – Standard Chartered Bank SL Ltd
Chief Financial Officer – Standard Chartered Bank Gambia
Chief Financial Officer – Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit Sierra Leone
I have done short term assignments in various Countries around the world. Significant network reach, enhanced by capacity as former Executive Secretary, British Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone; member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant, member of the League of Digital Finance Professionals with greater dexterity to interact with key stakeholders in the business and regulatory environments.
Işık Uman is the Group CEO of TPAY, your “payment connector” in META, a role he assumed on July 1, 2023. TPAY connects the entire Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, making the digital world accessible to all by being the most reliable facilitator for micropayments in the region. Işık joined TPAY in 2020 as Director of Global Partnerships after Payguru’s acquisition. Over the past four years, he has taken on various pivotal roles, demonstrating his versatile leadership and strategic vision.
Before TPAY, Işık co-founded and chaired Payguru, a pioneering Turkish payment company. He led the buy-out of Neomobile’s Turkish mobile payment business and rebranded it as Payguru, which became the first Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) company to receive a payment license from the Turkish Financial Regulator. Under his leadership, Payguru became Turkey’s leading alternative payment provider. In June 2020, TPAY acquired Payguru, expanding its coverage to the META region.
His career includes senior roles at Superonline, Turkcell, and Neomobile. He holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from the Middle East Technical University (METU) and has pursued advanced studies in Information Systems, AI, and Cognitive Science.
Işık is committed to providing partners with the most effective and reliable payment methods tailored to their services and the countries they are launching in. This dedication has led to the creation of new payment channels, such as mobile wallets in MEA and open banking in Turkey, with more to follow.
Işık’s extensive experience and strategic vision drive TPAY’s mission to unify META through unparalleled network reach, merchant alliances, and transaction excellence.
Joanna has 20 years experience of working in phone-paid services alongside other emerging technologies. 10 of those years were spent leading commercial teams within agencies and another 5 years were spent running commercial and interactive teams at Channel 5. As such, she has a solid understanding of the need for businesses to continually adapt to the changing ways in which consumers wish to interact with their chosen brands, content or services.
During the last 6 years as General Manager of UK based Trade Association, aimm (Association of Interactive Media and Micropayments) she supports the membership – which spans the whole value chain – in negotiating the complex UK regulatory landscape and facilitating an environment where commercial development can thrive across the board.
Sean is in charge of Sales and Business Development for the B2B Division at Orange France in charge of business Messaging, digital payments and telco API services. His role includes driving sales through a wide network of B2B partners spanning the financial services, communication and digital media industries.
Prior to joining Orange France, Sean was in charge of international business development for the Orange Business Digital and Data Division where he focused on delivering software development and data analytics projects for multinational organizations throughout Europe, MENA, Asia and North America
Guillaume Briche, CEO of Digital Virgo, is a visionary leader and expert in mobile marketing, technology, and telecommunications. Under his guidance, Digital Virgo has experienced remarkable growth, becoming a global leader in mobile payment solutions. Briche’s strategic vision, emphasis on innovation, and commitment to building partnerships have been instrumental in the company’s success, driving revenue growth, and positioning it as a trusted partner for mobile operators, merchants, and content providers.
Interim Head of Digital Product at M-Pesa Africa
Digital leader with over 15 years experience in leading Product management, Business Strategy, execution, Digital product design, User Experience Design, Customer Experience, Product Innovation and Digital Transformation in Financial services, Telecoms and Fin-tech.
At M-Pesa Africa, a pioneering mobile money wallet and Africa’s number 1 Fintech, I am accountable for the Product Vision and road map for the M-Pesa #superapp providing Product leadership to Product Owners, Developers and local market teams across 4 Vodacom markets.
I am also responsible for working with local market teams to develop and execute go to market plans, conducting end user research to drive uptake and engagement. As a product person I also interface between customer needs discovery and engineering, ensuring that we build with a purpose and reason that resonates with how the market is evolving.
Competencies :
Digital Transformation I Product Design I Digital Innovation | Digital Marketing | Digital Financial Services | Customer Experience | Product Development | Market research I Customer Life Cycle Management I Product Management I Product Marketing | Payments I E-Commerce I Customer Value Proposition | Data Analysis I Scrum I SAfe | Agile Methodologies | Business Strategy & Execution | Change Management | Risk Management | Stakeholder Engagement | Tech Vendor Management I Business strategy I Design Thinking I B2B I B2C I Mobile Lending I CX I Partnerships I UX I Cross functional team leadership
Group Head API Monetization at Vodafone Germany
Clemens Leitner is the CEO of DIMOCO Payments, leveraging over 15 years of management experience in the payments industry. He is an entrepreneurial leader known for crafting effective go-to-market strategies, expanding into new business verticals, and hands-on management of various teams.
CEO at Content For Mobile
Gaby is an entrepreneur and has been active in VAS for 25 years. He is one of the most prominent voices advocating a new approach to the DCB industry, or DCB 2.0 as he calls it. CFM, his latest venture, are active in numerous countries, with direct connections to many of the largest operators in Europe. They establish relationships where transparency and control are key values, and build long-term, scalable, revenues for their partners. He is also an enthusiastic board member for the Dutch Code of Conduct Foundation, a self-regulatory body where he is the voice of all merchants.
To describe things, he will often use metaphors; keep an ear out for him saying the mobile industry is a lot like the Champions League!
Commercial Director at Content For Mobile
As Commercial Director for CFM, Kieran leads the company’s strategic partnerships with both carriers and brands. In this role, he has overseen expansion of the companies partnerships to several operator groups and some of the world’s biggest brands.
He is a gaming and Esports fan, combining this passion with 10 years of DCB experience, whilst making CFM the go-to partner for carriers when it comes to gaming.
CEO at Evina
While attending a telecommunications engineering university, David interned at a Parisian startup in the direct carrier billing services field. Within a few years, David became the CTO managing a team of 20 developers, while the company grew to 50 people and reached a turnover of 15 million euros.
In 2013, massive fraud patterns began to appear on the market, and in response, David developed a very successful anti-fraud solution.
Five years later, David bought full ownership of his anti-fraud solution, and with the help of his former employees, founded Evina.
E-Sport Manager at Cookies DigitalSimone “AKirA” Trimarchi is an Electronic Engineer that managed to become the first Italian Starcraft champion in the history of the country and a veteran in the gaming community in Italy. Thanks to that tournament, which he won in 2001, he managed to establish a prominent role within the Italian esports scene.
He was the first journalist to cover the gaming movement from 2003 onwards (currently writing for Corriere dello Sport) the first caster, meaning a video game commentator in the country, and today he is serving as Esport Manager for Cookies Digital, esport solutions provider for telcos. Despite being 45 years old he is still competing in the online community on Twitch and Youtube and in his offline family against his two sons that are way better than him at every non-boomer videogames.
Pascal is the Vice President, Middle East North Africa & Turkey of Digital Virgo, a global leader in mobile payment and delivery of content and commerce to telcos’ customers. He is a seasoned telco & digital executive with over 25 years’ experience. A business developer at heart and a travel trooper, Pascal has worked for companies at start-up and scale up stage, as well as listed ones, from Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand to Lebanon, Kuwait and the UAE. Since 2008, he serves as a French Foreign Trade Advisor (CCEF). Pascal is a graduate of Sciences-Po Aix and holds a masters in International Law from Nice Sophia Antipolis University.
Chief Strategy Officer at Telecoming
Telecoming’s Board member in charge of the short and long-term company’s strategy. She works on analysing trends and needs of the different markets where Telecoming operates and is responsible for coordinating corporate alliances. Patricia is passionate about the mobile economy, technology, and of course, innovation.
Head of Direct Operator Billing at Grameenphone Ltd
A dynamic & visionary leader highly capable to motivate and lead cross-functional teams towards the objectives. His expertise & experience in Roaming Industry is unrivaled in the local market. With a pleasant and winning personality, he has been able to build and maintain a huge professional network and is regarded as one of the key resources for Grameenphone Ltd. He is Passionate towards work, proactive, goal oriented & diplomatic in nature.
Anzelle is a business development, regulatory and compliance expert specializing in direct carrier billing, mobile money, mobile content and digital advertising, and an Attorney of the High Court of the Republic of South Africa. Her career in Telecoms started in 2012 first as Legal- and Compliance Officer for Johannesburg based Oxygen8 Communications, a payment service provider, and later as Product Marketing Manager: Premium- and Subscription Services. In 2016 she joined award-winning digital content provider, Sam Media, where she was appointed as Business Development Director: Africa, based in Amsterdam. Anzelle has served on the Board of the South African regulatory body for VAS and Mobile Payments, WASPA, and remains an active member of various industry organisations and regulators, championing the uptake of Direct Carrier Billing as go-to payment method for digital content.
Having joined the Mobile Ecosystem Forum in April 2024 as Program Director: DCB, Content & Advertising, Anzelle supports MEF members and related stakeholders ranging from MNO’s and regulators to merchants and payment gateways in the advancement and safeguarding of the industry. She heads up MEF’s stake in the strategic direction and delivery of the annual Global Carrier Billing Summit.
Eric Tiberghien is a highly accomplished COO at Digital Virgo, renowned for his strategic leadership and operational expertise. With a strong background in technology and business development, he has successfully optimized operations, forged strategic partnerships, and fueled Digital Virgo’s global expansion. Tiberghien’s dedication and innovative approach have positioned the company as a leader in the digital services industry.
Global Head of Product for Direct Carrier Billing at CKH Innovations Opportunities Development
Globally responsible for the Carrier Billing Product across all CK Hutchison group operators. 20 years experience in many business development and direct carrier billing roles with companies across all core elements of the ecosystem including OEM, App Store merchant, Integrator and now a Mobile Operator.
In her current role as Global Telecom Growth Lead in Infobip, a global cloud-based communications platform, Petra is shaping efficient go-to-market strategies in the area of implementation of SaaS and emerging technology products to enhance telco customers’ engagement and support. She is driving different initiatives to strengthen relationships with telecoms as suppliers, partners and customers – that lead to growth of revenue, reduction of operational costs and improvement of CX for telecoms.
Having both telecom industry (working for 7 years in leading Croatian telecom, Croatian Telecom, part of Deutsche Telekom group in area of B2C offering) and Customer Experience background (leading a team focused on corporate trainings and facilitation of Design Thinking and Design Sprint workshops, as well as consulting in projects related to process redefinition and improving customer experience), provided her with broad knowledge and experience in driving telco digital transformation. In prevoius roles she worked as a Regional product manager responsible for growth of sales within Samsung mobile division, and as a consultant within IBM Global Business Services division.
Petra is passionate about innovations, and using technology to overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow engagement, improve CX and increase loyalty.
Nikolai Barnwell is the CEO of pawaPay, Africa’s largest mobile money payments processor. With over a decade of experience in African tech, he specializes in scaling mobile payment solutions across the continent.
Nikolai served on the boards of 88mph, an early-stage investment fund for African startups, and Mdundo.com, a Nasdaq True North-listed music streaming service. He was previously the Africa Director for betPawa, operating in 12 countries with significant revenue.
Based in Kenya, Nikolai has extensive knowledge of the African market, focusing on mobile money and tech innovation.
As a Director at MCP Insight, Kev Dawson spearheads MCP Insight’s commercial activities, collaborating closely with the experienced team to help clients achieve growth through sustainable DCB revenue streams and protect their businesses and customers from fraudulent activities.
With a rich background in senior management roles within Carriers, Payment Aggregators and CSPs, working with PM Connect, Dynamic Mobile Billing and Vodafone amongst others, Dawson has extensive industry experience which he is keen to share with the mobile payments ecosystem.
As the Business Development Director at Smadex, Stefan brings a wealth of knowledge gained over two decades in online marketing and almost 15 years in the VAS industry.
Known for his strong background in business development and technology, he has a proven track record of identifying new market opportunities and driving growth through strategic partnerships.
Smadex is a cutting-edge demand-side platform (DSP) engineered for transparency and growth.
As an in-house proprietary platform, Smadex utilizes advanced AI and customized machine learning to optimize user acquisition, retargeting, and brand awareness campaigns.
The platform emphasizes transparency and brand safety, offering multi-dimensional reporting and ensures high ARPU and LTV for advertisers.
With scalable global reach, multi-channel advertising, and dedicated support, Smadex is the ideal solution for brands seeking effective, data-driven results in a fully managed service environment.
Rabih Jreish is a Partnership Manager with over 12 years in the Mobile VAS ecosystem, specializing in Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). Holding a Master of Research in Telecommunications Networks and Security, he excels in driving digital transformation and managing strategic partnerships across the EMENA region.
Rabih has played a crucial role in the growth of Mobile Arts’ services and MobiBox platform, contributing to its success and recognition, including winning the MEFFYS 2023 award for Content and Advertising.
With over 15 years in the mobile payments industry, I am a seasoned expert in direct carrier billing (DCB), SMS and voice, currently leading innovative payment solutions as Business Development Director at Dynamic Mobile Billing. My work focuses on optimising payment flows for merchants, expanding DMB’s sector and geographic reach and raising awareness of the DCB mechanic. I have successfully grown DMB’s customer base after a period of significant disruption and fostered excellent relationships with key stakeholders and influencers. Passionate about the future of mobile commerce, I am dedicated to advancing secure, seamless payment experiences that benefit both carriers, merchants and consumers.
Teniola as a seasoned mobile technology executive spearheading business growth, digital innovation and financial inclusion across Africa and beyond. She is currently founding a trailblazing MVNO to expand mobile access and empower millions previously excluded from connectivity.
A sought-after voice on mobile tech’s social impact, Teniola shares her vision at high-profile forums and her expertise helps broker alliances between startups and corporate giants.
Passionate about developing Africa’s tech potential, Teni empowers women and youth to become tech leaders and entrepreneurs. She’s building a thriving innovation ecosystem to establish Africa as a mobile tech hub.
Recognized as a thought leader and change-maker, Teni now focuses on creating inclusive digital transformation. Her voice brings together public, private, and social sectors to maximize mobile tech’s benefits.
She is the founder of Future-pro Digital a consulting fintech business and a co-founder of VAS2Nets Technologies , a Telecoms Technology company. She is a member of GOHWP, TBrA, IOD UK, IOD Nigeria, SIOP, MEF and GAIA AFRICA.
As Head of P&L Financial & Enabling Services at Telefonica Germany, Martin Schurig enables third-party business with the customer base of Telefonica Germany. His portfolio includes A2P messaging (SMS, RCS), carrier billing, and app distribution. He drives network API monetization and leads the Open Gateway initiative at Telefonica Germany.
Arun is the Chief commercial officer at Hyve Mobile, a global content, own media buying and payments company working hand in glove with major telecom operators and stakeholders in the DCB ecosystem to bring scalable digital products to their subscribers.
Across his 15+ years in the DCB ecosystem, he has worked extensively with Telecom operators spreading across APAC, MENA, and EU building cutting-edge mobile-first products, bringing brands closer to the DCB paywall, and enabling strategies within the realm of responsible digital marketing and driving user value to measurable profits.
Additionally, at Hyve he is busy building a “house of brands” that offers major brands, OTTs, and content enablers to connect to white-labeled subscription paywalls for seamless checkouts, customer acquisition, and well-rounded customer subscription lifecycle management.
Outside work, Arun spends most of his time with his wife and twin boys, playing competitive club-level cricket and supporting Arsenal as they seek their first Premier League title in 20 years!
Pierre is the Director of Programs at AF2M (Association Française pour le développement de services et usages Multimédias Multiopérateurs). With over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications and digital services industry, Pierre plays a crucial role in coordinating self-regulation initiatives on the French market. His work ensures sustainable growth by protecting consumers while fostering innovation. Before joining AF2M, he managed large-scale transformation projects as a business consultant, bringing expertise in process optimization, operational performance, and customer relations. Pierre is based in Paris, France.
Mohamed Benhamadi is Telecoming’s Managing Director – Business Development. He has a solid international career spending over 20 years in the digital entertainment industry for multinational companies. Today, he leads the creation and distribution of innovative mobile services through mobile operators.
Peter Garside is a Mobile Payments and Digital ID API specialist, with 2 decades of successful experience in strategy, regulation, negotiation, sales, and team leadership. Peter is Head of Charge to Bill and Digital ID APIs at EE, responsible for customer spend with 3rd party organisations, whilst also protecting customers against fraud. He specializes in mobile technologies and regularly attends and speak at events showing thought leadership and direction in the field of monetisation of APIs. A strong believer in the power of a positive attitude in the workplace, Peter relentlessly looks for, and finds, better ways to work and more successful strategies for growth.
Since 2022, Théophile has led Telecoming’s activity in France, Belgium and Swiss as Operations Director. He is heading the growth, connectivity and marketing strategy of Telecoming services in Western Europe.
Before that, he worked as Telecoming’s Business Analyst, leading the company’s most cutting-edge projects. His studies at ESCP Europe Master in Management Grande École Programme, specialising in IoT, endorse his professional career in technology.
With over 20 years of experience in carrier billing, Frank has spent the last decade serving as the regulator for the Dutch market at the foundation responsible for publishing the Code of Conduct (Stichting Gedragscode Mobiele Diensten).
Collaborating closely with the board and foundation members, Frank has played a key role in successfully eliminating fraud from the Dutch carrier billing market through the enhancement of regulations, as well as rigorous monitoring and control measures.
Michelle Perez Barruos brings 20 years of expertise in the mobile gaming industry, where she has consistently driven innovation at the intersection of Tech and Entertainment. With a track record of building groundbreaking IP alliances and unlocking new business opportunities, Michelle has led multiple award-winning projects that have generated millions in revenue and global downloads.
Recognized as one of License Global Magazine’s “40 under 40 Influentials” during her tenure at Gameloft, Michelle has established strategic collaborations with top-tier brands across the globe. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at industry key players like Gameloft and Mondia, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the mobile gaming landscape.
Beyond her corporate achievements, Michelle is a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion, serving as a ‘Women in Games’ Ambassador. She also contributes her expertise as a board member and advisor to gaming and tech startups across Europe and Africa, fostering the growth of the next generation of innovators.
David is Head of Compliance at MCP Insight, responsible for helping clients across the value chain manage risk and compliance effectively, and protect their bottom-line.
Having specialised in the telecommunications, financial services and payments sectors, David has significant risk management, audit and compliance experience. MCP clients can access this expertise to help them develop best practice frameworks around compliance, risk and audit and build strong relationships with regulators.
Laurent Prevost has been working on Mobile Payment for 30 years at Orange France and at the Group level, starting with the famous Minitel, the first online premium network. Over the last 7 years at the Orange Group, he has launched Mobile Payment/DCB in 15 Orange Affiliates in MEA, which has been a great success. He has also developed Mobile Payment/DCB in 8 Orange affiliates in Europe, covering almost the entire Orange footprint. Currently, he manages the commercial relationship with more than 14 aggregators and strategic accounts connected to Mobile Payment through the Orange Group Billing Platform. The next step in his journey will be to develop Wallet business in the Orange MEA footprint using Orange Money.
Agenda
Innovations and Sustainability in Direct Carrier Billing and Mobile Payments; Driven by Collaboration and Fused by Execution
Day One at a Glance: Collaboration
Morning Sessions:
- Welcome Address and Opening Remarks: Setting the stage and introducing the theme.
- Market Trends and Analysis: Current state and future projections for DCB and Mobile Payments (specifically Mobile Money) globally. Drawing conclusions from the data about the current sustainability of the majority existing DCB-driven business models, and looking to positive data-stories to draw on and build from.
- Case Studies: Regional Successes built on collaboration.
Afternoon Sessions:
- Technical Deep Dive: Understanding the mechanics of DCB technology and infrastructure and exploring how the untapped potential in application thereof in other verticals beyond paid-for digital services.
- Regulatory Landscape: Navigating compliance and legal considerations – knowledge sharing among regulators and industry associations from various markets.
- Panel Discussion: Highlighting a report drafted and published as the result of industry collaboration: “DCB” Optimising The Customer Experience”
Evening Networking Event:
An opportunity to connect and network with delegates in a semi-formal setting on one of Amsterdam’s ‘Urban Beaches’. -> Sponsored by CFM, open to all delegates.
Day Two at a Glance: Execution
Sessions:
- Mobile Gaming Yearbook Launch: Leveraging DCB and mobile payments to cater for increased projected revenue in mobile gaming.
- Importance of Branding Strategy: Building consumer trust by advertising our brands, not just our products.
- Regulation and Collaborative Self-regulation: In-depth look at the upcoming changes in the UK market and how they are likely to be adopted in similar markets in the near future.
- Digital Marketing Strategies: Enhancing user engagement and adoption of mobile payment services.
- Sustainable Development: The impact of mobile payments on sustainable growth.
Day 1 – Tuesday 17.09.2024 – Collaboration
08:15 - Registration and Exhibition Hall Opens
Enjoy coffee and confectionaries while taking in breathtaking views from our 24th floor grand hall and meet this year’s exhibitors.
09:30 - Analyst Introduction: Where The Carrier Billed Goods Market Is Headed
Current state and future projections for DCB and other carrier-billed payments. A look at the latest market trends, business models, and growth opportunities globally.
10:10 - Dutch Self-Regulation Market Explained: Netherlands Compliance Office and CFM
Gaby Bosch from CFM (current participant and former Board Member) will be joined by the Dutch Compliance Office to explain how self-regulation works in the Netherlands. This will cover the different bodies that make up the Dutch Self-Regulation Foundation and will take a deeper dive into the pros, cons, effectiveness, and challenges of self-regulation. We will aim to answer whether it is fully recognised by law, what overall powers the body has, and to what extent it has been a success so far.
10:30 - Subscronomics: Recurring Payments in Europe is a $600 Billion a Year Industry - What Role Does Payment Tech Play in This Ecosystem?
This session will explore the pivotal role that payment technology plays within this thriving ecosystem. Industry experts will dissect how innovative payment solutions facilitate the seamless execution of recurring transactions, enhance customer retention, and drive business efficiency. Panelists will also address the challenges and opportunities in adopting new payment technologies and the future trends that could reshape the recurring payment landscape. This discussion is essential for stakeholders looking to optimize their subscription-model strategies in one of Europe’s most dynamic financial sectors.
12:00 - A Successful Telco Ecosystem: Best Practices to Establish and Sustain Partnerships
This panel discussion will explore strategies for building mutually beneficial relationships between Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), service providers, and other key stakeholders. Industry leaders will share insights on best practices for collaboration, overcoming common challenges, and leveraging partnerships to drive innovation and growth. Join us for an engaging session that highlights the power of effective partnerships in establishing sustainable revenue streams underpinned by DCB as a payment method.
12:40 - Regulators and Associations: Creating a Landscape That Balances Consumer Protection With Business Growth
Join representatives from Regulators and instrumental Industry Associations (MEF, aimm, AF2M) explore the delicate balance between consumer protection and business growth in the paid-for mobile services industry. This session will delve into regulatory frameworks that safeguard consumers while fostering innovation and competitiveness among businesses. Panelists will share their perspectives on key challenges in their respective markets and best practices for achieving this balance.
14:55 - DCB as a Regulated Financial Instrument with Applications Beyond Digital Content
Panelists explore regulatory considerations, technological advancements, and practical applications of DCB in sectors such as retail, transportation, and utilities. Learn how DCB can enhance customer convenience, drive new revenue streams, and support financial inclusion. This session offers a comprehensive look at the future of DCB in the broader digital economy, and as the potential go-to payment mechanic for conversational commerce.
15:25 - Mobile Money as a Payment Method for Digital Content Services: What DCB has Taught us
In-depth session where experts will explore the unique considerations and strategies required for offering mobile money and credit cards as payment methods compared to Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). Speakers will highlight the distinct regulatory landscapes, technological requirements, and user experiences associated with each payment method. Gain insights into the benefits and challenges of integrating these diverse payment options, and learn why tailoring your approach to maximize customer satisfaction is crucial to success. This session is essential for understanding how to effectively diversify your payment offerings in the evolving digital marketplace.
16:05 - Collaborative Report Showcase - “More Than Just a Number: Ten Ways in Which to Optimize The Customer Experience”
Members from MEF’s “DCB, Content & Advertising Working Group” showcase their newly published report.
16:40 - Closing Remarks & Invitation to Networking
Exhibition and Meeting Space Remains Open Until 17:30
17:30 - Urban Beach Networking Event sponsored by CFM
An opportunity to connect and network with delegates in a semi-formal setting on one of Amsterdam’s ‘Urban Beaches’
Day 2 Wednesday 18.09.2024 – Execution
06:35 - MEF Parkrun
Join us for a relaxed and refreshing 5km run along some of Amsterdam’s most iconic sights: a traditional windmill, the picturesque Amstel river, the Rembrandt statue and various other works of art. Starts and ends at the event venue (nhow hotel). Estimated end time: 07:15
09:15 - State of the Industry Yearbook Launch: Mobile Gaming
The mobile gaming industry is projected to reach US$164.8 billion by 2029. Despite fewer game downloads, average revenue is rising as gamers spend more on engaging mobile games. Challenges like cheating in esports and latency in cloud gaming persist, but the industry promises continued growth and innovation, offering opportunities for developers, publishers, and investors. This Yearbook delves into the Mobile Gaming landscape, highlighting these trends and opportunities. Attend this session and gain 100XP!
09:45 - “On Brand!” The Value of a Brand in the Telco, Content- and Payments Space
Strong branding can drive customer loyalty, differentiate services in competitive markets, and enhance overall business value. Speakers will share insights on effective brand strategies, the impact of brand perception on consumer behavior, and the importance of maintaining brand integrity across diverse platforms.
11:40 - UK Regulation: Are You Ready for the Biggest Change in a Decade?
The UK is open for business and the time for opportunity is now
Our experts discuss some of the biggest shifts to hit the UK mobile paid-for content/services market in a decade.
- The PSA is being absorbed into Ofcom and a new regulatory model is on the horizon in the UK. Learn how to operate compliantly and successfully under the new regime.
- Industry stakeholders have collaborated under the aimm banner, to draft a Best Practice Guideline for effective Responsive Display Ad Marketing.
14:25 - Digital Marketing Strategies: Enhancing user engagement and adoption of mobile payment services.
Join us for an insightful panel discussion on which we will explore how telecoms can leverage SaaS and CPaaS platforms to meet the expectations of today’s fast-paced digital environment and transform customer engagement through Conversational experience (e.g. Conversational Top-up / cross-sell / up-sell / support). Discover how digitizing customer journeys and integrating mobile payment solutions provides seamless payment experience, which leads to reduction of contact center pressure and increase of customer engagement. Learn about various approaches and impact of conversational interactions on successful adoption of mobile payment services.
15:30 - Networking and Exhibition
Drinks and snacks provided until 16:30